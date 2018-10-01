Woman charged with murder after Bugle stabbing
A woman has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a Cornwall village.
Emergency services were called at 19:50 BST on 28 September to reports a man had been stabbed in Bugle.
James Field, 35, from Truro, was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital where he was confirmed dead.
Lindsey Gabriel, 30, from Bugle, appeared earlier at Truro Magistrates Court. She was remanded to appear at crown court on 2 October.