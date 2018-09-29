Woman arrested over Cornwall stab death
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a stabbing.
Police were called to reports of a domestic incident at a house in Bugle, near St Austell, Cornwall, at about 19:50 BST on Friday.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was later confirmed dead. His next of kin has not yet been informed.
The suspect, in her 30s, remains in police custody.