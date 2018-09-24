Image copyright Mimi Walter Image caption Police, Falmouth University and the Students Union are investigating

A student who says she nearly died when her drink was spiked at a university freshers' event has shared photos of herself to warn others.

Mimi Walter, 19, was found alone in a club toilet in Falmouth, Cornwall, by her friend on 22 September.

She says the drug had a "paralysing effect on her" and made her completely unaware of what was going on.

Falmouth University has said it is "deeply concerned", and police are investigating.

Paramedics were called at 00:51 BST to the venue in Grove Place and took Ms Walter to the Royal Cornwall Hospital critical care unit.

Writing on Facebook she said: "I have no real recollection of last night.

"This is to share and raise awareness. I was fortunate I was found in time and got the care I needed, a couple hours later it is likely it would've been fatal.

"Don't accept drinks off anyone, keep your drink close, if you feel you have been spiked seek medical assistance ASAP."

Image copyright Mimi Walter Image caption Mimi Walter said the drug had a paralysing effect on her body

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Drink spiking is illegal and can result in a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison for anyone who is found guilty of doing it.

"If you believe you have been spiked always tell someone you trust such as a friend or staff of the venue you are at, immediately."

Falmouth University and the Students Union, FXU, have launched inquiries.

A university spokesman said: "We are deeply concerned by this incident and are supporting the student and her family."