Image copyright Karen Gronwalt Image caption Eeyore's ears were the only thing that could be seen at ground level

An elderly donkey has been rescued from a sinkhole which opened up in a field.

The animal, named Eeyore, was pictured with its whole body stuck underground in what the owner says was a 6ft (2m) deep hole.

A team of 17 firefighters helped haul her out using a harness and lines, near Helston, Cornwall, on Friday evening.

Owner Karen Gronwalt said the donkey was unharmed and thanked rescuers for doing "an amazing job with fantastic team work".

Image copyright Karen Gronwalt Image caption Firefighters from Helston and Tolvaddon were involved in the rescue

She told the BBC: "I went out in the evening to feed the horse, donkey and alpaca their evening feed and the donkey didn't come over to get her food.

"I started to shout for her and walked around the fields looking but she was nowhere to be seen."

Ms Gronwalt's brother-in-law then joined the search and found Eeyore "stuck in a hole that had suddenly opened up in the field," she explained.

"The top of her ears were just below ground level... we reckon the hole [was] about 6ft deep.

"She is very alert and eating well today and very glad to be out."