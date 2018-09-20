Image copyright NEWQUAY COASTGUARD

An injured woman who lost phone signal while trying to call for help has been rescued after a major night-time search in Cornwall.

She was unable to say where she was or whether she was on the cliff or at sea level, where the tide was coming in.

The woman, who had fallen and injured her head, was found in the Porthtowan area suffering from hypothermia after the phone signal was traced.

Coastguards later said a "life had been saved".

Police officers, two helicopters and three coastguard teams searched for two hours before finding her.

She had told the emergency services she was unable to walk due to the head injury.

St Agnes Coastguards said a "ping" of the mobile phone mast put her location somewhere in the Wheal Charlotte area.

She was found on a cliff path, just before midnight, and treated at the top of the cliff.

Devon and Cornwall Police was originally called at about 17:00 BST following concerns for the welfare of a missing woman, aged in her 40s, from the Truro area.

Newquay Coastguards said: "A great multi-agency effort and a life saved."