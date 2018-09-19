Image caption The final two Sea King Mark 7 helicopters crossing above Smeaton's Tower in Plymouth

Two Sea King military helicopters have completed their final farewell flypast, after nearly 50 years of service.

The two aircraft of 849 Naval Air Squadron will now be retired. They are being replaced by a new radar system on Merlin Mark 2 helicopters.

The Sea King Mark 7 helicopters saw action in the Falklands, Afghanistan and both Gulf Wars.

The helicopters took off from RNAS Culdrose earlier, before flying a route across Devon and Cornwall.

The Sea Kings - known as "Baggers" in the Royal Navy - acted as "eyes in the sky" during operations.

They were filmed returning to their home base just after 14:00 BST with their escort, a Merlin ZH841.

They're home! The weather wasn't kind, but they managed a 3hr tour, flying at times at the edge of their operating limits. The crew were very touched to see the public support, the waves from the ground & the messages in school playgrounds. Thank you for your support ⚓️🚁⚓️ pic.twitter.com/1JSlIXLP1A — RNAS Culdrose (@RNASCuldrose) September 19, 2018

The helicopters searched for aerial threats or "suspicious movements on the ground", using a sophisticated radar system.

They formed part of the Royal Navy fleet for nearly 50 years.

Their nickname came from the distinctive inflatable black bag on the side of each helicopter which housed their radar systems.

In recent years they played a vital role both in Afghanistan and as part of the Royal Navy's anti-drug operations in South America.

The Sea Kings will now be flown to HMS Sultan in Portsmouth, however their fate is not yet known.

They are being replaced by a "Crowsnest" radar system on the Merlin Mark 2 helicopters.