Image copyright Google Image caption The tunnel keeps shoppers dry as they walk from the car park to the supermarket entrance

Reviews of a plastic tunnel at a supermarket that became the highest rated TripAdvisor attraction in a Cornish seaside resort have been suspended by the website.

TripAdvisor has made the move because of "an influx of review submissions" about the tunnel in Bude that "do not describe a first-hand experience".

The person who originally listed it described the decision as "a shame".

Before the suspension the structure had amassed more than 160 comments.

TripAdvisor said the suspension is temporary.

More Cornwall stories

Comments from reviewers likened the 70m (230ft) tunnel to the Taj Mahal, and called it a "Hidden Gem".

As a result of the suspension, the tunnel has slipped to second place in the list of 'Things to Do in Bude".

Image copyright TripAdvisor/Google Image caption TripAdvisor has temporarily suspended new reviews for the tunnel

The original reviewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "A lot of the reviews are real and it's a shame that people who have written them are not able to see them on TripAdvisor.

The tunnel links shoppers from the Sainsbury's supermarket to the car park, protecting them from the rain.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson previously said: "It's clear that visitors to Bude have seen the light at the end of this tunnel."