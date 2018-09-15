Teenager in custody after man stabbed in Cornwall
- 15 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old remains in custody after a man was stabbed in Cornwall.
Officers were called at 21:30 BST on Friday to reports of a stabbing in Par, police said.
A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with "non life-threatening or life-changing" injuries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: "Officers attended and identified a man who had received injuries the offender is in custody and is helping us with inquires."
The spokesperson added: "We are not releasing any further details at the moment."