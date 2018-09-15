Image caption The victim's injuries are not described as life-threatening

An 18-year-old remains in custody after a man was stabbed in Cornwall.

Officers were called at 21:30 BST on Friday to reports of a stabbing in Par, police said.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with "non life-threatening or life-changing" injuries.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall police said: "Officers attended and identified a man who had received injuries the offender is in custody and is helping us with inquires."

The spokesperson added: "We are not releasing any further details at the moment."