Image copyright The Log Box & Nice Baps Image caption Nice Baps is located in a layby near Wadebridge

A roadside cafe called "Nice Baps" has been rated as the best restaurant in Cornwall on TripAdvisor.

The wooden hut, located in a layby near Wadebridge, is number one out of 2,215 eateries, which include Good Food Guide 2019 winner Nathan Outlaw.

Reviewers say they are drawn by the warm welcome of owners Kevin and Laura Baker as much as the food.

Mr Baker said: "We're giving customers a little bit of what people need these days: Comfort and a friendly face."

Image copyright Laura Baker Image caption Kevin and Laura Baker at Nice Baps

He added: "If a family turns up after a long journey, we occupy the kids with magic tricks to give the parents a break.

"Old people come in because they need someone to talk to - it's an escape for them."

TripAdvisor reviews for Nice Baps:

"This hidden gem is a must on a family holiday. The owner couldn't be anymore friendly or helpful and loves a good laugh and a joke and kids love him... it's the most entertaining breakfast you'll ever have."

"This place doesn't just have "Nice Baps" it has the biggest, juiciest, most flavoursome baps I have ever tasted (other food is available!)...If I could afford to drive to Cornwall every day to have breakfast here I most definitely would!...It's the highlight of any road trip!"

"Always a great start to our Cornish trips....it's an experience in itself."

Image copyright Laura Baker Image caption Reviewers say they are drawn by the warm welcome

Mr Baker, 54, was homeless and lived in a transit van for more than seven years before setting up the cafe.

"We started from nothing," he said. "I'm so proud of my wife and myself for where we've come from. We've fought so hard for this."

You may also like:

Mr Baker said an international coffee shop chain had offered to buy the couple out, while the owner of a group of pubs in London impressed by the cafe's five-star reviews had asked him to work for them.

But he said no to both.

"This is our baby," said 34-year-old Mrs Baker.