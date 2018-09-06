Image caption Ms Leatherland and Mr Curd are due to appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court

A mother and her ex-partner have been charged with the murder of her 22-month-old daughter.

Abigail Leatherland, 26, of Liskeard, and Thomas Curd, 31, of Watford, are accused of killing Eve Leatherland in October.

They have also been charged with causing or allowing death or serious injury to a child, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Ms Leatherland and Mr Curd will appear at Bodmin Magistrates' Court later.

Emergency services were called to an address in Liskeard at about 12:45 GMT on 5 October 2017 and found Eve unresponsive.

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital but died shortly afterwards, police said.

Ms Leatherland and Mr Curd were charged on Wednesday.