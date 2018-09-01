Image caption The van was towed to safety after ending up in a ditch

A council van was left in a precarious position above a beach and had to be towed to safety after rolling into a ditch.

The Cornwall Council-branded vehicle is believed to have been empty when it left the road on Saturday in Perranporth.

Its descent was halted by a fence between Cliff Road and the cliffs above the beach.

One witness said she feared the van was "going over" at one point.

Image caption Police and another council van were called to the scene

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she spotted the van in the ditch and a man who appeared to be a traffic warden standing alongside it.

The Perranporth Inn joked on Facebook: "Hope he has given himself a ticket."

The witness said police attended and another council vehicle had towed the van to safety at about 13:00 BST.

The authority has been contacted for comment.

