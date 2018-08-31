Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Truro merry-go-round destroyed in 'arson attack'

A popular city centre merry-go-round has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Police and fire crews were called to reports of smoke billowing from the ride on Lemon Quay in Truro, Cornwall, at about 02:45 BST.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said arson was suspected and an investigation will take place later.

Witness Andy Mitchell said: "Once the paint caught fire it went 'whoosh' and within seconds it was a fireball."

Image caption Firefighters said the blaze "developed very quickly"

Mr Mitchell had just completed a delivery to Rowe's Bakery when he noticed the blaze.

"There was smoke in the air but I didn't think anything of it," he said.

"Then I saw small flames building right in the very centre, amongst the control bit in the middle.

"There was no-one in it. The netting around the ride was tied up secure, it didn't look like anyone had messed with it.

"It had obviously been smouldering for a while because the whole of the town centre was full of smoke. And once the flames started that was it."

Image copyright Terry Cliss Image caption The ride was a popular feature of Truro city centre

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received calls from people "reporting a large fire in the centre of the city".

"Our CCTV operator monitored the fire develop very quickly and a further appliance was mobilised due to the size and nature of materials on fire.

"Devon and Cornwall Police also attended this incident as arson is suspected."

One resident said: "It's just a pile of burnt metal and ash, that's all that's left. It's terrible."

Another added: "You always see the little children playing on it, especially on Saturdays. We're just shocked."