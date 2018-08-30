Drug trafficking arrests at Newlyn Harbour
- 30 August 2018
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences at a harbour.
The men were arrested by the National Crime Agency and Border Force officers at Newlyn Harbour in Cornwall at about 09:00 BST.
Onlookers said there was "lots of activity" on the quay when a large Border Force boat pulled alongside a catamaran.
The National Crime Agency has yet to confirm how much was seized.