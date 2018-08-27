Image copyright Via Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Charlotte Hatswell was last seen at Exeter Central Station

A 14-year-old girl who has gone missing from Devon is being classed as "high risk", police said.

Charlotte Hatswell left her home in Ottery St Mary on 25 August at 11:00 BST to catch a bus to Exeter.

She was last seen entering Exeter Central train station at 12:20 BST, wearing black jeans, black trainers, a pink vest top and a black hooded jacket.

The teenager is said to have contacts in east Devon and south London.

Devon and Cornwall Police said anyone who spotted her could contact officers on on 101, quoting reference: 1005 250818.