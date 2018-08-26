Man and dogs rescued from yacht off Penzance
A man and two dogs have been rescued after a yacht ran aground on rocks in Cornwall.
The craft got into difficulties on the Chydandour cliff near Penzance Harbour on Sunday morning in rough weather.
Coastguards said the 64-man-old man on board had injured his hip in a fall when the yacht hit the rocks and was treated in hospital.
Both dogs were taken care of by a member of the Penlee lifeboat team and the boat was due to be recovered later.