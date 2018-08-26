Image copyright Google Image caption A woman has been arrested after the hit-and-run and remains in custody

A 42-year-old man has suffered "multiple life-threatening" injuries in a hit-and-run.

Two pedestrians were hit in the crash just after 23:30 BST on Saturday evening on the A3082, near Newton, Fowey.

The man, from the Liskeard area, was airlifted by the search and rescue helicopter to Derriford Hospital.

A 43-year-old woman from the Looe had "less serious injuries", said police.

The woman was also taken to Derriford Hospital by land ambulance.

A 28-year-old woman was later arrested and is in custody at Newquay Police station.

Devon and Cornwall police are appealing for any witnesses.