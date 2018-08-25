Image caption Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust says it aims to move Derek Jewson back to Cornwall "as soon as possible"

An 89-year-old man has been moved 300 miles from Cornwall to Northampton due to a lack of dementia care beds.

Derek Jewson, from Porthleven, was told that there was no specialist care available in the South West.

His son said he "could not believe" his father was being moved so far away.

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust apologised and said it was working to move Mr Jewson back to Cornwall "as soon as possible".

Image caption Kurt Jewson "could not believe" there was nowhere closer for his father to go to

Kurt Jewson, from Constantine, Cornwall, said the trigger for the move had come when his father barricaded himself into his property.

"He needs some specialist dementia care for the elderly," he said.

"So he's a complex case, but I could not believe there was not anywhere closer.

"It was a real shock.

"How often am I going to be able to do a 600-mile round-trip to see him?"

He had been told the move could be temporary, but did not know for how long his father would be in Northampton.

"It could be a week or six months - we don't know," he said.

"He needs a bit of love and that's what makes it heartbreaking."

The trust said in a statement that it was "committed to providing care for people in Cornwall whenever it is safe and we have the appropriate facilities to do so".

It said "unfortunately on this occasion" it had to find a bed outside Cornwall.

"We are very sorry for the additional stress and worry this has placed on the family and will be working to move the gentleman back to Cornwall as soon as possible."