Image caption Next of kin of the deceased is yet to be informed

A body has been found following a house fire in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called just before 21.15 BST on Friday to an address on Parc-and-Dix Lane in Hayle.

The body was found in a search following the fire, which was described as "well-established" by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Seven fire crews from across the region attended the blaze, including specialist units.

Police are seeking next-of-kin, and have launched an investigation.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police forensic experts with fire investigators are currently trying to ascertain the cause of the fire."