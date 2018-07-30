Image copyright Google Image caption Police have described the attack in St Columb Major as an "isolated incident"

A man has been seriously injured in a suspected machete attack in Cornwall.

The 30-year-old is in a "critical but stable" condition after he was found with injuries to his abdomen in St Columb Major, near Newquay, on Sunday.

He was found with stab wounds at about 23:10 BST and was airlifted to hospital in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they believed two offenders were involved in the "isolated incident" which has "shocked the community".

Insp Dave Meredith, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said the motive for the assault was unclear.

"Certainly it's an isolated incident and I can understand how this would shock the community...St Columb Major is a very safe place to live, work and visit," he added.