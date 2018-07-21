Image copyright ST IVES FIRE STATION

A family of five has been taken to hospital after escaping a serious house fire.

Fire crews arrived at the property in Hayle at 07:00 BST to find flames billowing from every window and door.

All members of the family, including one with disabilities, made it out safely from the property in Trelissick Road and were treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say it is possible the fire was caused by smoking materials.

Fire crews said plumes of smoke were visible from more than a mile away.

It took 20 firefighters 45 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Jordan Snook, watch manager at Tolvaddon fire station, said: "The family did a brilliant job in getting everyone out - it can't have been easy.

"They must be applauded as it made our job a lot easier."

The house is near Paradise Park wildlife sanctuary, but a spokesperson for the park said that the animals and birds had not been affected.