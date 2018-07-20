Image caption Newlyn Harbour is one of the main fishing ports in South West England

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking after a boat was seized in the English Channel.

The vessel was escorted into Newlyn Harbour near Penzance, in Cornwall, on Thursday.

The harbour was temporarily closed after the seizure for "public safety" reasons but has now reopened.

The two men are being questioned by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA), which is leading the investigation.

Border Force and NCA officers, supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, remain at the scene.

Image copyright NCA Image caption The vessel was escorted into Newlyn Harbour on Thursday