Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is believed the woman was brought ashore between Porthleven and nearby Rinsey

A woman who was rescued from the sea by a kayaker has died.

Witnesses reported seeing the woman "in difficulty" just before 11:00 BST off Porthleven, on the south coast of Cornwall.

The Coastguard said she was brought ashore by a kayaker before being airlifted to the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Truro.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a woman had died and officers were attempting to contact her next-of-kin.

A lifeboat, an RNLI search-and-rescue helicopter, a coastguard team and a lifeguard were all sent to the scene.