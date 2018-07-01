Image copyright Iain Chorlton Image caption It is thought that recent dry weather has affected the old tree

A fallen section of tree has wrecked the new £14,000 roof of a community centre 19 months after it was built.

The beech tree boughs smashed into the 200-year-old Open Doors Community Centre in St Cleer, Cornwall at 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The centre's roof was replaced in December 2017.

It is thought that the recent spell of dry weather has affected the old beech tree which grows in the next door church yard.

Dr Iain Chorlton, whose own roof opposite the community centre lost a number of slates in the fall, said it was "extremely lucky" no-one was inside the hall at the time.

"The inside is full of tree debris," he said.

Tree surgeons have now removed the fallen part of the tree.