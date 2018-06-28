Image caption Mark Clift-Matthews was given a 16-month suspended sentence at Truro Crown Court

A bathroom salesman who admitted downloading "sickening" images of children and animals has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mark Clift-Matthews pleaded guilty to making nearly 250 indecent images of children, some as young as five.

Police found the pictures on the defendant's laptop after raiding his home in Pool, Cornwall.

The 36-year-old was given a 16-month suspended sentence at Truro Crown Court.

Police raided the defendant's home in Treloweth Road on 13 April 2017 after receiving a tip-off that he had made "sexualised references" to children.

A laptop and tablet were seized, and forensic experts found 248 indecent images of children, which had been downloaded between March 2015 and April 2017.

Sixteen stills and a movie were classed by police to be in the most severe category of indecent image.

They also found nine extreme pornographic films involving animals.

Judge Robert Linford told Truro Crown Court that the material found on Clift-Matthews' computer was "sickening" and that it "plumbed the depths of depravity".

But he said Clift-Matthews had avoided an immediate prison sentence due to his previous good character and because it was believed he would respond well to rehabilitation.

As well as the prison sentence, suspended for two years, Clift-Matthews was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, a 30-day rehabilitation programme, and was given a sexual harm prevention order.

Jason Beal, defending, said that Clift-Matthews "regretted" his behaviour and that he had "done it at a time when he was depressed".