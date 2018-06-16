Image caption Isabella Ledru from Poland and her French husband Eric travelled from north Wales with their children for the record attempt, to "do something different"

More than 500 people at a fairy festival gathered to set the first world record for the largest crowd wearing unicorn horns.

The 3 Wishes Festival goers put on their horns, some wearing fancy dress, at Mount Edgcumbe, Cornwall, for the record, which has never been attempted.

Guinness World Records is yet to verify the record but said a minimum of 250 people was required for success.

Organisers of the "unique and magical" event said they were "very confident".

Image caption Ella Hill, 11, from Woolacoombe, Devon, made a unicorn body out of an old sofa and scooter wheels

Many of the unicorn horns were home-made and everyone paraded up to a main stage where they were counted.

Festival goers including Jamaican, French and Polish nationals said the event was "unique, magical and very accepting of minority communities".

Karen Kay, event organiser and self-professed "fairy lady", said: "I wanted to do something different and unicorns are like the new black - they're en vogue and everyone is going crazy for them.

"Unicorns represent freedom... There's so much going on in the world at the moment, we all need that bit of uplifting and celebration."

Image caption The family event attracted a range of ages, religions and backgrounds

Image caption Rowan Howard brought one of the youngest participants, baby Berryn

Image caption Sarah Sutton has started a business hiring out her "real life" unicorns from their "magical land" in Yeovil

Image caption People travelled from Norfolk and London for the record attempt, with extravagant fancy dress

Image caption Bramble the dog was brought along in costume from Penzance