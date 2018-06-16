Image copyright Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team Image caption It is believed the 16-year-old had been celebrating the end of exams with friends

A 16-year-old boy was rescued after falling down an 80ft (24m) blowhole in Cornwall.

Rescuers were lowered into the hole at Trevone, near Padstow at about 01:00 BST and the boy was airlifted to hospital.

Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team said it was a "complex cliff rescue". The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The rescue team said it was thought he had been celebrating the end of exams.

Coastguards have described the cliff rescue as "complex"

There have been calls in the past for safety signs and fencing at the hole after a 56-year-old man fell over the edge in April.

Trevone Bay is a site of special scientific interest and lies within the Cornwall area of outstanding natural beauty.