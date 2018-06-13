Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Flames leap from the sheltered housing complex in Truro

Three homes have been destroyed after fire swept through a sheltered housing complex.

Sixty firefighters and six engines spent three hours dealing with the fire in Merrifield Close in Truro, Cornwall.

All six residents - some elderly, some with disabilities - were evacuated unharmed from their bungalows, with neighbours offering them beds.

Cornwall Fire and Recue Service said the cause of the blaze, which broke out at 00:05 BST, is being investigated.

Station officer Shaun Taylor said: "No-one was injured which was good for us from a safety point of view and it could have been worse.

"But people have lost their homes, which is always a concern for us."

Image caption Three of the six bungalows were destroyed

Amy Bassett, who lives nearby and offered beds in her house to two people, said: "It was scary, I've never seen anything like it."

Hazel Ascombe, who lives in the complex owned by Cornwall Housing, said: "The roofs are off three bungalows.

"Thankfully I've got insurance but there are some people who haven't."

Image caption The cause of the fire is being investigated

Among those who helped out was BBC Radio Cornwall's James Churchfield, who tweeted: "Shattered after helping my neighbours as fire destroys three homes in Merrifield Close in Truro just yards away from my own. I've never seen anything so terrifying but thankfully everyone is safe."