Image caption Gary Barlow has now cancelled all ticker tape at his outdoor shows

Take That legend Gary Barlow has apologised for firing confetti cannons during a concert in Cornwall.

The singer was criticised by environmental campaigners about the misuse of single use plastics.

Cornwall Against Plastic tweeted him to say they were "appalled to see plastic confetti littering the Eden Project".

The Relight My Fire crooner apologised and cancelled all ticker tape at outdoor shows because "beyond the effect it just turns into litter".

He was performing in front of a sell-out crowd on 6 June as part of a UK tour.

Cannons were used to fire the ticker tape over the crowd during the show.

The Eden Project has been contacted for comment.

Skip Twitter post by @CUplastic @GaryBarlow I was appalled to see plastic confetti littering the Eden project after your last gig there. What on earth was a plastic confetti canon doing there? In a place such as the Eden who are working so hard at getting rid of SU plastics — CornwallAgainstSUplastic (@CUplastic) June 9, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @GaryBarlow Apologies to @edenproject for firing our confetti cannons. I hope this doesn’t mean we won’t be asked back? We’ve cancelled all ticker tape at outdoor shows because the reality is, beyond the effect it just turns into litter 👎 — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) June 11, 2018 Report

Some fans refused to let the row take the shine off the gig.

They responded to the star's apology by downplaying the environmental impact, saying they enjoyed collecting the ticker tape.

Samantha Simmons said on Twitter: "Ticker tape is a lovely memory of the concert for fans!" and posted a picture of a memory frame she made from the concert.