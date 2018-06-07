Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gary Barlow meets anti-ticket tout fan

A boy has attended a Gary Barlow concert as the star's personal guest after writing to him saying he was angry after missing out on a ticket.

Zachary Simmons' mother Samantha was 164th in the queue when 6,500 tickets went on sale for his gig in Cornwall.

The nine-year-old told the Take That singer that tickets were on sale on secondary sites for £260, minutes after selling out in November.

On Wednesday night, Zachary and his mum watched one of his concerts for free.

Image copyright Samantha Simmons Image caption Zachary Simmons showed off his artist guest wristband before watching the Eden Sessions show

Ms Simmons, from Redruth, said her son wrote the letter because he wanted to tell the singer that genuine fans were missing out and that people should not buy tickets just to sell them for a profit.

Gary Barlow responded on social media, offering to have him as his personal guest at the show at The Eden Project.

Zachary got to meet his idol backstage before the gig and was thanked for bringing up the subject of fans not being able to buy tickets.

"You said what was on everybody's minds," said Gary Barlow. "He put it into words. What a star you are.

"Did you see Twitter? Everyone was writing notes and messages saying how brilliant your letter was."

Image copyright Samantha Simmons Image caption Zachary says he has been a Gary Barlow fan since he was very young

In November, the Eden Sessions said there had been a "massive" demand for Gary Barlow tickets at what was a "relatively small venue".

It said tickets sold out as quickly as any sold to date, and the unprecedented demand meant that even people high up in the queue were not successful.