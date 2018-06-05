Image copyright Google Image caption The Chapter House steps are located to the rear of Truro Cathedral

A member of the congregation at a cathedral has died after falling over after a service.

The woman fell on steps at the rear of the building in Truro following Evensong on Sunday.

The victim has not been named and her age is unknown. Her death was confirmed by a spokesman for the cathedral.

"The whole cathedral community really is deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic accident," said Dean of Truro, the Very Reverend Roger Bush.

"Our prayers are with the lady's family and friends at this very sad time and we will remember her before God at our daily services in the cathedral. We are grateful to those people who were there and who administered first aid, and offered kindness and support."

