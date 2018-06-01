Image caption Some workers have been reassigned, but 150 jobs will be lost

One of the UK's largest meat processing companies has cut 150 jobs.

Tulip Ltd confirmed that the roles will be lost at their site in Bodmin, Cornwall.

The company said that due to a loss of business there had been a "significant fall in production volumes".

The Unite union represents 25 workers at the site but says it is not recognised by the company. It described the job losses as "a body blow for the Cornish economy".

Other employees have been reassigned to different roles with the firm, while Tulip said it would make "every effort" to support employees whose jobs had been cut.

Unite regional officer Deborah Hopkins called on the management to discuss the job losses.

"These job losses are a body blow for the Cornish economy," she said.

"Behind the picture postcard scenes, Cornwall has real pockets of deep deprivation. Bodmin has some of the most deprived wards in the country.

"It is because of this, Unite is urging the management at Bodmin to actively engage with us to chart a way forward at what is a hideously difficult time for the workers."

Tulip provides meat products for retail and wholesale markets, breeding about 1.5m pigs per year.