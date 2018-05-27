Image copyright Rnli Image caption The badly injured man was rescued from the edge of the water by the RNLI's inshore lifeboat

A man has undergone surgery after he was seriously injured falling down a wooded cliffside.

The 38-year-old was walking home in the early hours when he fell 50m (164ft) in Looe, Cornwall.

He was located near the water's edge by firefighters using a thermal imaging camera and rescued by the Looe inshore lifeboat.

It is thought he may have been hit by a vehicle which failed to stop and police are appealing for witnesses.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the man told officers he had been "clipped" by the wing mirror of a vehicle.

The man was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he underwent surgery for a suspected broken hip. His condition is not known.

Police appealed for anybody with information to contact them.