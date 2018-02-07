Icy roads cause 25 accidents in Cornwall

Image copyright Falmouth Police Image caption The police have been called out to a number of road accidents

There have been 25 road accidents in Cornwall, due to icy road conditions after snow and sleet fell overnight.

A number of schools have also been shut as conditions have made it too dangerous to travel, and some bus services have been cancelled.

Devon and Cornwall Police say there have been 25 accidents, and are advising drivers to take care.

Commuters have been affected, with the main road between Truro and Falmouth closed by police.

More Cornwall and Devon stories

There have been several accidents on the A30, Cornwall's largest road.

Some people have been unable to leave their housing estates as the roads are too slippery.

Cornwall Council sent extra gritters out through the night, and they are continuing to be deployed in an effort to clear the roads