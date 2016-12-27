Arrest after man seriously injured at house party
- 27 December 2016
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a house party.
Police said they were called to a house in the hamlet of Vogue, near Redruth in Cornwall, just after midnight where a man was discovered with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
A 35-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, officers said.
He was in police custody, awaiting questioning, they added.