Cornwall

Arrest after man seriously injured at house party

  • 27 December 2016

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an incident at a house party.

Police said they were called to a house in the hamlet of Vogue, near Redruth in Cornwall, just after midnight where a man was discovered with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, officers said.

He was in police custody, awaiting questioning, they added.

Related Topics