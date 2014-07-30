Image caption Cornwall Council says it needs to save £1.3m from the area of its budget that includes libraries

Cuts to much of Cornwall's mobile library service have been given the go-ahead by senior councillors - leaving a single van on the road.

Under the plans, five vans will be reduced to one and the number of stops will be cut from about 600 to 200.

A new network of "micro-libraries" in pubs, churches and local shops was also to be established, councillors said.

Councillor Adam Paynter said he was confident it was the best way to manage the service in the future.

Cornwall Council said it needed to save £1.3m from the area of its budget that includes libraries.

Mobile services had been under review with officers from the Liberal Democrat-Independent unitary authority analysing how much each library visit cost the taxpayer.

Previously the council said one mobile service, which covered Tintagel, St Blaise and the St Dennis area cost about £39 per visit.

Critics previously said the proposals to end mobile library services would cut off a "lifeline" for people in rural areas.