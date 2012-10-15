Lostwithiel crash victim Emma Lancaster dies in hospital
A woman who was critically injured a car crash near Lostwithiel has died in hospital.
Emma Lancaster, 20, from the Looe area, was injured on 8 October.
Police said Miss Lancaster's green Fiat Punto hit a tree on the A390 at Downend. There was nobody else in the vehicle.
She was taken to Derriford hospital in Plymouth suffering from life-threatening injuries. Her life support machine was switched off on Friday.