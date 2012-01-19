A Dutch fisherman has been airlifted from his boat off the north Cornwall coast near Padstow after suffering a suspected heart attack.

A helicopter from RNAS Culdrose at Helston had to deal with foggy conditions to reach the boat which was about eight miles off Trevose Head.

The crewman has been taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in Truro for treatment.

Coastguards have said that the man's condition is unknown.