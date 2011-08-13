Image caption The helicopters were temporarily only carrying out essential flights

Royal Navy rescue helicopters at a base in Cornwall are back in the air after being grounded for checks.

Sea Kings based at RNAS Culdrose, near Helston, were among aircraft checked nationally after a pilot reported concerns about the controls on Tuesday.

Since then, the helicopters, which deal with emergencies throughout the South West, only operated essential flights, including search and rescue.

The MoD said they returned to full flying after safety checks.

MoD spokesman Ian McKay at Culdrose said: "Engineers rectified the problem and established that the aircraft can get back to normal flying."

All the navy's and RAF's Sea Kings in the UK were grounded after the alert.