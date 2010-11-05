Image caption Michael Carey as caught on CCTV trying to break into the church's safe

A drug addict who tried to steal money from a Cornwall church safe has been ordered to pay the church compensation.

Michael Carey and a woman accomplice tried to break into the safe at Gwithian Church in September using a crow bar, Truro magistrates heard.

Carey, 31, of St Mary Street, Penzance, admitted attempted theft and criminal damage.

Carey was arrested after the crime, captured on CCTV, was broadcast on BBC Spotlight and viewers recognised him.

The court heard that Carey and the woman had not managed to get into the safe which contained £8, but they had caused considerable damage.

His defending solicitor said Carey was a heroin addict and he had been trying to get money to buy drugs.

Carey also asked for two similar offences at two other churches to be taken into account.

Carey was ordered to pay the three churches £185 compensation and to attend a drug rehabilitation programme.

His accomplice was cautioned earlier by police.