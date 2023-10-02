Peterborough: Lack of parking permits making life a 'misery'
Residents at a block of flats said they had been forced to give up their cleaners and carers due to a lack of parking permits.
People living at Varity House in Peterborough said the parking restrictions made their lives "a misery".
Some have reported flooding inside their flats due to overflowing gutters.
Eight Estate Management, which manages the site, said residents should appeal if they have had incorrect charges.
Varity House on Vicarage Farm Road in the east of the city was originally an office block and was converted into flats around eight years ago.
Christine Lingam has lived there for five years. "The parking issue has cost a lot of residents a lot of money," she said.
"We pay £1,100 for maintenance each year which includes a weekly clean of public spaces, gardening, gutters and general upkeep.
"But, in the past few years, it has been well below standard. The gutters haven't been cleaned. They overflow every time it rains and the water pours into people's kitchens and bedrooms."
Lisa Fountain lives in the building along with her partner. Her mother also lives in another flat in the same building who did not wish to be named.
Ms Fountain and her partner have three vehicles between them including a work van but only one permit. She is currently disputing £400 of parking charges.
She said living in the building was "stressful".
"My mum can't have a carer in and she has mobility issues. One of the penalty notices I am disputing, I received despite displaying my permit.
"The flooding is a big issue in my mum's flat from a leak in the flat above. Workers came and cut a massive hole in the roof more than a year ago and it still hasn't been repaired.
"This has caused issues with black mould which led to breathing concerns. But getting in touch with management is a nightmare."
Peterborough City Council said its housing enforcement team was "working with Eight Asset Management, around the commissioning of a survey to identify the source of the leaks".
Vehicle Control Services Limited (VCS) charges people without a valid parking permit. The parking charge is £100 but is reduced to £60 if it is paid in full within 14 days.
The firm told the BBC it was "acting on behalf of Eight Asset Management" and said it was working on a new scheme to allocate electronic permits.
Eight Asset Management said it was in discussion with the enforcement company regarding cancellation of parking fines which occurred when the scheme was being renewed and it advised residents to appeal against "incorrect parking charges".
The company also said the gutters were cleaned annually, but the issues of water ingress was being "investigated".
A spokesperson for Eight Asset Management said:
"We will be writing to all leaseholders as each stage progresses in relation to the water ingress caused from the gutters."
