Disadvantaged students complete new Cambridge course
- Published
The first students to complete a new pre-degree course have begun undergraduate studies at Cambridge University.
The Cambridge Foundation Year is aimed at talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Those who complete the fully funded programme can carry on to an undergraduate degree at University of Cambridge without having to reapply.
About 80% of the students now continue their studies as undergraduates.
Those who complete the course receive full one-year scholarships and study at Cambridge colleges.
The Cambridge Foundation Year requires equivalent to BBB at A-Level (120 UCAS Tariff Points) while the usual Cambridge offer is at least A*AA.
Kerrie Portman, 24, was homeless when she applied for a place on the Cambridge Foundation Year.
The Londoner, who is autistic and a care-leaver, will now be reading Human, Social, and Political Science (HSPS) at Girton College.
She said: "People have a fixed idea of what a typical Cambridge student is like, and really there's no such thing."
Cameron Welsh, from the Scottish Borders, completed the course and will now begin reading History and Politics at Homerton College.
The 20-year-old was diagnosed with a chronic illness when he was 14 and missed four-and-a-half years of high school.
He said he never considered Cambridge as an option, but thought the Cambridge Foundation Year would "suit someone who had experienced what I had".
Khalid Hussain, 37, from Derby, studied as a mature student and hopes to inspire "people of all ages".
"I want them to see someone from the same place as them, the same kind of area, and know it's not too late," he said.
Dr Alex Pryce, foundation year course director, said that in terms of confidence many of the students "are unrecognisable from when they arrived".
"They've also made the most of life in their colleges and have engaged in all that Cambridge has to offer, including sports, arts and student politics," she added.
Those who finished the course have started a new Cambridge Foundation Year Society to provide support for the 2023 class of 48 students.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830