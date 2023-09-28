Revised Cambridge congestion charge plans fail to get support
Plans for a £5 congestion charge for Cambridge will not go ahead following a meeting of decision makers.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) board said it could not recommend taking the proposals forward.
However, board members said something still needed to be done to reduce congestion and improve public transport in the city.
Labour's Elisa Meschini called on those who claimed there were other options to "up their game" and show them.
The GCP first announced its proposals for a ''sustainable travel zone" in Cambridge last year.
Thousands of people responded to the public consultation on the proposals with 58% opposing the charge, but with 70% saying they supported the proposed expanded bus network.
Under revised plans a £5 charge would have raised around £26m a year and helped to pay for an expansion of the bus network, as well as improvements to cycling and walking routes.
But at the beginning of the month, the Labour group on the council voted to withdraw support for the proposals, saying it was worried about the "impact on low-income families".
Its move followed concerns raised by Liberal Democrats in Cambridgeshire.
Revised proposals put forward by the GCP included reducing the congestion charge to peak times only, offering discounts for small businesses, and 50 free days.
The night before Thursday's GCP board meeting, a statement was released signed by some regional Liberal Democrats - including the leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and the party's parliamentary candidates - stating that charging was "not the way" to reduce congestion.
At the board meeting, Brian Milnes, Liberal Democrat councillor on South Cambridgeshire District Council, said he was "hugely disappointed" by his colleagues who "changed their allegiance", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He added he did not think people would thank them in 10 to 15 years' time if they "did not pursue this opportunity".
However, he highlighted that a congestion charge would need to be approved by the county council, and that its leader - Liberal Democrat Lucy Nethsingha - had already announced she did not support it.
Mike Davey, Labour leader of Cambridge City Council, said his party group did not think the proposals could continue without the political support.
He accused the Liberal Democrat members who dropped their support of doing so for "purely political" reasons and said this was "hugely disappointing".
Ms Meschini, who is also deputy leader at the county council, said: "We have got problems in this region, we have got to fix them.
"Those who say we can absolutely do that then step up your game."