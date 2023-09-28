TV shopping channel Ideal World to return after takeover

Ideal World presenter Peter SimonIdeal World/Youtube
Peter Simon was a regular host on Ideal World before its collapse in July
By Hollie Cole
BBC News, Cambridgeshire

A TV shopping channel is set to return after being taken over by a rival.

A spokeswoman for Shop TJC Limited confirmed the company had bought Peterborough-based Ideal World's broadcasting rights, studio equipment, and other assets.

Broadcasting and production had moved to west London and the station would return to TV on 29 September, she added.

The channel went into administration in July.

The teleshopping company had about 275 employees at its Peterborough head office before its collapse.

Asked whether the channel would be based in the city once again, Shop TJC referred the BBC to Ideal World's administrators, Kroll Advisory.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Ideal World TV

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ideal World was launched in 2000 by co-founders Paul Wright and Val Kaye, broadcasting for about 18 hours on TV each day selling a variety of products.

Shop TJC's spokeswoman said it was "actively" advertising additional roles to ex-Ideal World employees and had already recruited some former staff.

Steve Hubbard/BBC
Investor Hamish Morjaria bought the business in 2022

Shop TJC Limited is a subsidiary of India-based company Vaibhav Global Limited, whose managing director, Sunil Agrawal, welcomed Ideal World to its group.

"Over the years Ideal World has created a unique position for itself in the teleshopping industry," he said.

"We expect this transaction to create synergies and help us continue market-leading growth."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story