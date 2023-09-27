Huge teddy bear rescued from waste tip near Cambridge
A woman who could not bear to leave a "huge" teddy at her local tip salvaged it so she could give it to her mother.
Lily Hurley collected the 2.5-metre tall soft toy from Milton waste recycling centre near Cambridge after an image was shared on Facebook .
It could barely fit, but Ms Hurley stuffed it into the boot of her Seat Leon with the help of her sister.
She said her mother was "surprised to say the least" after receiving the cuddly creature.
Ms Hurley added that her mother was "not too impressed" by the size of the giant gift.
Speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, she said: "It [the bear] is huge. It took up the entire size of my double bed."
She said she did not know who had taken the bear to the the recycling centre, but it "weighs a tonne".
Ms Hurley said that fellow members of the Odd Things Around Cambridge Facebook group had decided that the bear should be named Milton.
