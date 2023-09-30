Peterborough's new mural reflects lockdown emotions
- Published
Young people's Covid-19 pandemic stories have been showcased in a new mural.
Streets Arts Hire artist Nathan Murdoch's new artwork in Peterborough City Centre was inspired by voices and stories from young people in lockdown.
The work was commissioned by Young People's Counselling Services in partnership with Peterborough City Council and Youth Inspired.
The artwork on Fairmeadow carpark subway has been called "powerful".
The mural was initially commissioned to be ready two years ago. It was stalled due to lack of a suitable location.
This is the artist's second piece inspired by the impact on young people's mental health during the lockdown. Nathan Morduch painted a smaller art piece last year at Nene Park.
Mr Murdoch said: "The project was about capturing and showcasing what young people went through from the city during the pandemic.
"Unfortunately, securing the wall to paint on took nearly two years ago. But I was determined to get this completed.
"I was passionate about this concept and happy with the final piece."
More than seven schools took part in the campaign and submitted sketches and ides for the mural.
Since its completion, the artwork has "ignited conversations" among the community. Some have called it "sad", Nathan Murdoch said.
The Young Peoples Counselling Services (YPCS) works to provide mental health support and guidance to young adults aged between 11-18 years.
Describing the mural, Alison Graham, chair at YPCS, said: "A picture says a thousands words."
"At least seven schools and colleges took part in this. Nathan has translated the concept and vices of these young people in such a powerful way. This is his second piece on this idea.
"It's important to represent the voice of young people who are struggling and this is a great example. The artwork is captivating."
