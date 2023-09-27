Great British Bake Off: Peterborough teacher Matty Edgell teased by students
A teacher participating in The Great British Bake Off has said his students have been "taking the mick" out of him for it.
Matty Edgell, from Peterborough, is one of 12 bakers taking part in the latest series of the Channel 4 show.
The 28-year-old PE and science teacher said there was "a lot of shock" when people found out he was appearing on the programme.
"I'll be watching it through my fingers, I think," he said.
He credited his grandmother with inspiring his interest in baking.
"That's what she was into... so I guess I probably saw her and learnt from her without realising," he said.
He said his students, family and friends were surprised but had been "really supportive" about him being on the show.
Taking part was "the most bizarre, surreal experience from start to finish", he said.
"When you first walk in there, it's weird because it's like you're in the TV," he added.
Mr Edgell said he would watch the series, which has already been filmed, with his parents, his fiancée and her parents.
It would be "the most uncomfortable watch I've ever experienced", he said.
