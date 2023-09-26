Cambridgeshire: Fulbourn man jailed for 'brutal' axe attack on brother

Rhys Jolley has been jailed for an axe attack on his brother in May

A man who attacked his brother with an axe before stabbing himself to make it appear as self-defence has been jailed.

Rhys Jolley, 27, hit his younger brother over the head while the pair watched television at their home in Fulbourn, Cambridgeshire, on 3 May.

Detectives said Jolley claimed he acted in self-defence, saying his sibling had stabbed him three times in the leg.

He admitted a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent at Cambridge Crown Court.

Cambridgeshire Police said the brother - who suffered a fractured skull and had to have 14 stitches - fled to a neighbour's house and called for help after the "unprovoked attack".

Investigations and admissions from Jolley revealed he had purchased the axe a few days beforehand following a previous dispute between the brothers in December 2022, which left him with a sore hip, police said.

Jolley was jailed and handed a restraining order at Cambridge Crown Court

Jolley, of Cambridge Road, Fulbourn, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

He was also given a four-year restraining order not to contact the victim.

Det Con Molly Halksworth, who conducted the investigation, said: "This was a pre-planned brutal attack on a family member which has left both lives shattered, emphasising the devastating consequences of violence within our homes.

"I am relieved that Jolley has now appeared in court and faced justice."

