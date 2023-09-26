Fordham homes evacuated due to gas leak
- Published
Several families have had to spend the night at a sports centre or with friends after they were evacuated from their homes due to a gas leak.
Energy supplier Cadent said it happened at about 14:30 BST on Monday, in Fordham, Cambridgeshire.
About 20 people were evacuated from 15 homes as a 200m (656ft) cordon was put in place, although some were able to return home later that night.
Others would be able to return from 09:00 on Tuesday, Cadent said.
The leak happened in a field near Eldith Avenue, but the cause was not yet known.
Those living within the cordon inside a 100m (328ft) area were told they could not return to their homes, others living outside that area, but inside the full 200m cordon were allowed back on Monday night.
A rest centre was set up at the Ross Peers Centre in neighbouring Soham.
On Monday, a Cadent spokesperson said: "Gas emergency engineers from Cadent were called to a report of a gas escape.
"Our engineers arrived on site to assess the situation following damage to a large diameter gas pipe and are working with the other emergency services to ensure the safety of the local community."
At 06:30 on Tuesday, Cadent updated its website to say: "We are pleased to confirm that all residents who were evacuated yesterday, will be able to return home from 9am this morning.
"We were able to successfully complete the repair and stopped the gas escaping.
"We will have engineers on site this morning, should there be any issues when people return home."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830