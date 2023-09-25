Emmaus Cambridge homeless charity hit by £6,000 break-in
- Published
A homeless charity is calling on the community for support after a £6,000 overnight break-in.
Emmaus Cambridge, a charity that helps people in their fight against homelessness, said it was "shocked to be targeted".
Cambridgeshire Police was called on 1 September and after tools and machinery were stolen from the charity's workshop in Landbeach.
No arrests have been made and none of the items have been recovered yet.
Emmaus Cambridge supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing a home for as long as they need it and meaningful work in their social enterprises, including Joan's coffee shop in Landbeach.
It is currently supporting nearly 50 people.
The workshop is used to carry out maintenance on the site. It also allows companions to learn about construction and property maintenance.
Donna Talbot, chief executive of Emmaus, called the robbery "disappointing... very sad".
"A window was broken and more than 20 individual items were stolen including table band saws, drills and angle grinders," she said.
"Some also had sentimental value as they were donated by people who have been supported by the charity over the years.
"It has all come at a huge cost for the charity that does so much to support people in need."
The charity has appealed for donations to help replace the stolen equipment.
Ms Talbot said: "We are now calling on the people to support us at this difficult time and help get our workshop up and running again.
"Otherwise people can come down and help us and support our site."
A police spokesperson said: "Officers trained in forensics attended the scene and CCTV opportunities were explored.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact the police."
