Peterborough dad builds Lego model for his love of POSH
A 38-year-old football and Lego fan has spent 10 months recreating his club's stadium in plastic.
Third-generation Peterborough United supporter Brady Clarke said he wanted to do something to honour his team.
What started as a hobby for the dad-of-two, became a challenge which has impressed his children.
Mr Clarke, who now lives in Leicestershire, said he was "proud" of his creation, which features 2,455 Lego pieces, mostly bought second-hand.
An IT engineer by day, he spent his evenings working on the model.
During the build, he said his happiest moments were to see the "excitement" among his children as they came down for breakfast, when they saw "daddy had made more progress".
Mr Clarke said he trialled a few design samples for the 13,000-thousand seat Weston Homes stadium on London Road, using a software called Studio.
It also features the statue of Posh legend Chris Turner, who died in 2015.
The completed model measures 45x40cm (1ft 4in x 1ft 3in) and the pieces cost about £230, mostly buying the pieces second-hand.
"I first thought it would be expensive, but in the end it was not that bad," he said.
"I am proud of how it has come out. It was interesting to look back at some of my initial designs. It's definitely been challenging, especially to get the scaling right first, and the floodlights I had to attempt four times.
"I have really enjoyed it. My granddad, dad and me - we have all been Posh fans and I am so happy I could make this.
"My son, who is nearly five, and my daughter, who is seven, absolutely love it."
Since sharing images on social media, the "Lego master" has received a lot of praise in return, including from Peterborough Utd, which has called it "brilliant".
Other Lego fans have also been requesting him to share his design, he said.
Mr Clarke, who lives in Melton Mowbray, said: "The club has been happy to see the finished model. They might even want to do something with it. Let's see how that progresses.
"A lot of hard work and detail have gone into this model which fans have been appreciating.
"You can see the Chris Turner statue as well as wonky roof on the London Road entrance, just like at the stadium.
"I am relieved it's now finished. I am going to get it a proper case and display it in my house."
The Lego enthusiast now plans to upload his design sample of the model on a website called Rebrickable for people to take inspiration and make their own versions.
